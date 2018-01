الأخبار عبد الباري عطوان:لماذا “باركت” روسيا وحلفاؤها التدخل العسكري التركي في عفرين؟

Turkish soldiers patrol the border town of Ceylanpinar at the Turkish-Syrian border, on November 11, 2012. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Kurdish residents backed by militia from the Democratic Union Party (PYD) had taken control of three towns near the border with Turkey after convincing pro-government forces to leave. AFP PHOTO / BULENT KILIC (Photo credit should read BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images)