اليكم نشرة أسعار الجوالات في أسواق دمشق

Nokia
Nokia 8 205,000SYP
Nokia 6 116,000SYP
Nokia 5 87,000SYP
Nokia 3 61,500SYP
Nokia 3310 35,500SYP
HTC
HTC U11 291,000SYP
HTC U Ultra 174,000SYP
HTC U Play 120,000SYP
HTC 10 evo 118,000SYP
Desire 10 Pro 118,000SYP
One M9 Plus 104,300SYP 32 GB
One X9 100,000SYP
Desire 10 Lifestyle 98,000SYP
Desire 830 90,500SYP
Desire 828 74,500SYP Dual Sim
Desire 825 77,000SYP
Desire 728 Ultra 99,500SYP
Desire 650 76,500SYP
Desire 728G 75,500SYP Dual Sim
Desire 628 74,000SYP Dual Sim
Desire 626G Plus 59,500SYP Dual Sim
Samsung
Galaxy Note 8 379,000SYP
Galaxy S8 Plus 319,000SYP
Galaxy S8 289,000SYP
Galaxy S7 edge 229,000SYP Dual
Galaxy Note 5 208,000SYP Dual
Galaxy A7 (2017) 177,000SYP
Galaxy A5 (2017) 142,000SYP
Galaxy A3 (2017) 113,000SYP
Galaxy A9 Pro 154,000SYP
Galaxy A8 (2016) 175,000SYP
Galaxy C9 Pro 179,000SYP
Galaxy C7 Pro 150,000SYP
Galaxy C5 Pro 132,000SYP
Galaxy C7 150,000SYP 64 GB
Galaxy C7 137,000SYP 32 GB
Galaxy C5 125,000SYP 64 GB
Galaxy C5 112,000SYP 32 GB
Galaxy J7 Pro 124,000SYP
Galaxy J5 Pro 102,000SYP
Galaxy J3 Pro 79,500SYP
Galaxy J7 Prime 99,500SYP
Galaxy J5 Prime 80,500SYP
Galaxy J7 Core 83,000SYP
Galaxy J7 (2016) 99,000SYP
Galaxy J5 (2016) 78,500SYP
Galaxy J3 (2016) 61,500SYP
Galaxy J1 (2016) 52,500SYP
Galaxy J2 65,000SYP
Galaxy J1 Ace 52,000SYP
Grand Prime Plus 58,500SYP
Gear S2 117,500SYP R720
Galaxy Tab A T585 139,500SYP
ASUS
ZenFone AR 437,400SYP ZS571KL
ZenFone 4 Pro 321,900SYP ZS551KL
ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro 178,200SYP ZD552KL
ZenFone 4 Max 126,400SYP ZC554KL
ZenFone 3 Zoom 237,500SYP ZE553KL
ZenFone 3 165,000SYP ZE552KL
ZenFone 3 145,900SYP ZE520KL
ZenFone 3 Max 113,600SYP ZC553KL
ZenFone 3 Max 101,700SYP ZC520TL
ZenFone 2 Laser 85,500SYP ZE600KL
ZenFone 2 111,500SYP
ZenFone Live 75,200SYP ZB501KL
ZenPad 10 120,700SYP Z301ML
ZenPad 8 91,200 Z380KL
ZenPad C 7 65,000SYP Z170CG
TransFormer Book 168,700SYP T101HA
Huawei
Mate 10 375,000SYP
Huawei P10 Plus 312,500SYP
Huawei P10 225,000SYP
Mate 9 Pro 418,000SYP
Mate 9 233,000SYP
Mate 10 Lite 181,500SYP
Mate 8 Out 64 GB
Mate 8 Out 32 GB
Nova 2 Plus 155,000SYP
Huawei P10 Lite 119,000SYP
Huawei GR5 2017 102,500SYP
Huawei GR3 2017 85,500SYP
Huawei Y7 Prime 91,000SYP
Huawei Y6 II 73,000SYP
Huawei Y6 Pro 70,000SYP
Huawei Y5 (2017) 61,000SYP
Huawei Y5 II 53,000SYP
Huawei Y3 (2017) 49,500SYP
Huawei Watch 2 155,000SYP SPORT
Huawei Watch 2 174,000SYP CLASSIC
Sony
Xperia XZ1 269,000SYP
Xperia XZ 283,500SYP Premium
Xperia XZ 202,600SYP
Xperia XA1 Ultra 149,500SYP
Xperia XA1 Plus 147,000SYP
Xperia XA1 110,000SYP
Xperia XA Ultra 121,000SYP Dual Sim
Xperia XA 84,000SYP Dual Sim
Xperia Z5 186,000SYP Premium
Xperia Z5 145,200SYP Dual Sim
Xperia C4 Out Dual Sim
Xperia L1 77,500SYP
Apple
iPhone X 558,000SYP 64 GB
iPhone X 626,000SYP 256 GB
iPhone 8 Plus 419,000SYP 64 GB
iPhone 8 Plus 467,500SYP 256 GB
iPhone 8 372,000SYP 64 GB
iPhone 8 429,000SYP 256 GB
iPhone 7 Plus 360,000SYP 32 GB
iPhone 7 Plus 428,000SYP 128 GB | RED
iPhone 7 Plus 418,000SYP 128 GB
iPhone 7 Plus 440,000SYP 256 GB
iPhone 7 312,000SYP 32 GB
iPhone 7 372,000SYP 128 GB | RED
iPhone 7 362,000SYP 128 GB
iPhone 7 415,000SYP 256 GB
iPad Pro 12.9 444,000SYP 64 GB
iPad Pro 12.9 510,000SYP 256 GB
iPad Pro 10.5 367,000SYP 64 GB
iPad Pro 10.5 442,000SYP 256 GB
iPad Pro 9.7 295,000SYP 32 GB
iPad Pro 9.7 345,000SYP 128 GB
LG
LG G6 282,600SYP
LG Stylus 3 118,800SYP
LG Stylus 2 98,800SYP
LG X Cam 126,000SYP
LG X Power 85,000SYP
LG X Screen 77,400SYPDual
LG K10 (2017) 88,000SYP
LG K10 73,600SYP
LG K8 (2017) 69,500SYP
LG K8 63,200SYP
LG K7 54,200SYP
LG K4 41,500SYP
other
OnePlus 5 263,200SYP | 64GB
Xiaomi Mi Max 131,600SYP
Xiaomi Mi A1 153,400SYP
Xiaomi Note 4 124,500SYP
Xiaomi Note 4 106,000SYP
Xiaomi Note 3 108,200SYP
Xiaomi Redmi 4A 72,500SYP