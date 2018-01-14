اليكم نشرة أسعار الجوالات في أسواق دمشق

Nokia

Nokia 8 205,000SYP

Nokia 6 116,000SYP

Nokia 5 87,000SYP

Nokia 3 61,500SYP

Nokia 3310 35,500SYP

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

HTC

HTC U11 291,000SYP

HTC U Ultra 174,000SYP

HTC U Play 120,000SYP

HTC 10 evo 118,000SYP

Desire 10 Pro 118,000SYP

One M9 Plus 104,300SYP 32 GB

One X9 100,000SYP

Desire 10 Lifestyle 98,000SYP

Desire 830 90,500SYP

Desire 828 74,500SYP Dual Sim

Desire 825 77,000SYP

Desire 728 Ultra 99,500SYP

Desire 650 76,500SYP

Desire 728G 75,500SYP Dual Sim

Desire 628 74,000SYP Dual Sim

Desire 626G Plus 59,500SYP Dual Sim

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Samsung

Galaxy Note 8 379,000SYP

Galaxy S8 Plus 319,000SYP

Galaxy S8 289,000SYP

Galaxy S7 edge 229,000SYP Dual

Galaxy Note 5 208,000SYP Dual

Galaxy A7 (2017) 177,000SYP

Galaxy A5 (2017) 142,000SYP

Galaxy A3 (2017) 113,000SYP

Galaxy A9 Pro 154,000SYP

Galaxy A8 (2016) 175,000SYP

Galaxy C9 Pro 179,000SYP

Galaxy C7 Pro 150,000SYP

Galaxy C5 Pro 132,000SYP

Galaxy C7 150,000SYP 64 GB

Galaxy C7 137,000SYP 32 GB

Galaxy C5 125,000SYP 64 GB

Galaxy C5 112,000SYP 32 GB

Galaxy J7 Pro 124,000SYP

Galaxy J5 Pro 102,000SYP

Galaxy J3 Pro 79,500SYP

Galaxy J7 Prime 99,500SYP

Galaxy J5 Prime 80,500SYP

Galaxy J7 Core 83,000SYP

Galaxy J7 (2016) 99,000SYP

Galaxy J5 (2016) 78,500SYP

Galaxy J3 (2016) 61,500SYP

Galaxy J1 (2016) 52,500SYP

Galaxy J2 65,000SYP

Galaxy J1 Ace 52,000SYP

Grand Prime Plus 58,500SYP

Gear S2 117,500SYP R720

Galaxy Tab A T585 139,500SYP

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

ASUS

ZenFone AR 437,400SYP ZS571KL

ZenFone 4 Pro 321,900SYP ZS551KL

ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro 178,200SYP ZD552KL

ZenFone 4 Max 126,400SYP ZC554KL

ZenFone 3 Zoom 237,500SYP ZE553KL

ZenFone 3 165,000SYP ZE552KL

ZenFone 3 145,900SYP ZE520KL

ZenFone 3 Max 113,600SYP ZC553KL

ZenFone 3 Max 101,700SYP ZC520TL

ZenFone 2 Laser 85,500SYP ZE600KL

ZenFone 2 111,500SYP

ZenFone Live 75,200SYP ZB501KL

ZenPad 10 120,700SYP Z301ML

ZenPad 8 91,200 Z380KL

ZenPad C 7 65,000SYP Z170CG

TransFormer Book 168,700SYP T101HA

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Huawei

Mate 10 375,000SYP

Huawei P10 Plus 312,500SYP

Huawei P10 225,000SYP

Mate 9 Pro 418,000SYP

Mate 9 233,000SYP

Mate 10 Lite 181,500SYP

Mate 8 Out 64 GB

Mate 8 Out 32 GB

Nova 2 Plus 155,000SYP

Huawei P10 Lite 119,000SYP

Huawei GR5 2017 102,500SYP

Huawei GR3 2017 85,500SYP

Huawei Y7 Prime 91,000SYP

Huawei Y6 II 73,000SYP

Huawei Y6 Pro 70,000SYP

Huawei Y5 (2017) 61,000SYP

Huawei Y5 II 53,000SYP

Huawei Y3 (2017) 49,500SYP

Huawei Watch 2 155,000SYP SPORT

Huawei Watch 2 174,000SYP CLASSIC

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Sony

Xperia XZ1 269,000SYP

Xperia XZ 283,500SYP Premium

Xperia XZ 202,600SYP

Xperia XA1 Ultra 149,500SYP

Xperia XA1 Plus 147,000SYP

Xperia XA1 110,000SYP

Xperia XA Ultra 121,000SYP Dual Sim

Xperia XA 84,000SYP Dual Sim

Xperia Z5 186,000SYP Premium

Xperia Z5 145,200SYP Dual Sim

Xperia C4 Out Dual Sim

Xperia L1 77,500SYP

+++++++++++++++++++++++

Apple

iPhone X 558,000SYP 64 GB

iPhone X 626,000SYP 256 GB

iPhone 8 Plus 419,000SYP 64 GB

iPhone 8 Plus 467,500SYP 256 GB

iPhone 8 372,000SYP 64 GB

iPhone 8 429,000SYP 256 GB

iPhone 7 Plus 360,000SYP 32 GB

iPhone 7 Plus 428,000SYP 128 GB | RED

iPhone 7 Plus 418,000SYP 128 GB

iPhone 7 Plus 440,000SYP 256 GB

iPhone 7 312,000SYP 32 GB

iPhone 7 372,000SYP 128 GB | RED

iPhone 7 362,000SYP 128 GB

iPhone 7 415,000SYP 256 GB

iPad Pro 12.9 444,000SYP 64 GB

iPad Pro 12.9 510,000SYP 256 GB

iPad Pro 10.5 367,000SYP 64 GB

iPad Pro 10.5 442,000SYP 256 GB

iPad Pro 9.7 295,000SYP 32 GB

iPad Pro 9.7 345,000SYP 128 GB

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

LG

LG G6 282,600SYP

LG Stylus 3 118,800SYP

LG Stylus 2 98,800SYP

LG X Cam 126,000SYP

LG X Power 85,000SYP

LG X Screen 77,400SYPDual

LG K10 (2017) 88,000SYP

LG K10 73,600SYP

LG K8 (2017) 69,500SYP

LG K8 63,200SYP

LG K7 54,200SYP

LG K4 41,500SYP

++++++++++++++++

other

OnePlus 5 263,200SYP | 64GB

Xiaomi Mi Max 131,600SYP

Xiaomi Mi A1 153,400SYP

Xiaomi Note 4 124,500SYP

Xiaomi Note 4 106,000SYP

Xiaomi Note 3 108,200SYP

Xiaomi Redmi 4A 72,500SYP