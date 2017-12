الأخبار “حلم إبليس” .. “الوحدات الكردية” تتفق مع وجهاء عشائر بدير الزور على عدم عودة الدولة السورية إلى مناطقهم !

Members of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), made up of an alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters, inspect the Tabqa dam on March 27, 2017, which has been recently partially recaptured, as part of their battle for the jihadists' stronghold in nearby Raqa. US-backed Syrian fighters paused their offensive on a key dam held by the Islamic State group to allow a technical team to enter the complex, a spokeswoman said. / AFP PHOTO / DELIL SOULEIMAN